We have already shared with you on the web some of the secrets and most curious details of Super Nintendo World after its opening in Japan and the version of Universal Studios Hollywood, recently inaugurated. Now we bring more news from the park in Japan, focused on the new Donkey Kong attraction.

Universal Studios Japan has been immersed in the creation of a new attraction: Super Nintendo World will welcome Donkey Kong with a roller coaster as its big star! Initial aerial shots of the park under construction gave us glimpses of the massive plot of land, but now, the view focuses on the appearance of one of Donkey Kong’s iconic temples among the trees. This trailer reveals tangible progress in the construction of this new section of the theme park.

Although the exact opening date remains a mystery, the images show significant progress. They indicate that the project is progressing with a firm step. Fans are eager for more details about this exciting addition to Super Nintendo World, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for further developments as the months go by.

Meanwhile, here you can see it:

Something like a trolley passed by.

