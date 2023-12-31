The archaeologist Johan Reinhardt and the climber Miguel Zárate found Juanita's mummy on the Monte Ampato volcano, in 1995. It remained frozen for 500 years at 6,400 meters high. Almost 30 years later, they have reconstructed his face.

The Mummy Juanitaalso known as the Ice Maiden or the Young Girl of Ampato, was an Inca girl between 12 and 15 years old, who died sacrificed in a ritual called Capac cochabetween the years 1440 and 1480.

Other mummies of boys and girls have been found near it.which indicates that it was an established ritual that was practiced to ask the volcano gods for an end to the drought.

Juanita was found wrapped in rich fabrics, and surrounded by figurines, llama bones and ceramic utensils, indicating that she belonged to the high society of the Inca empire.

Forensic analysis certified that was sacrificed through a ritual called Capac cochaand he surely agreed to it voluntarily, or at least with the permission of his family.

In this Inca ritual the victim is given cocaine and alcohol, so that he loses consciousnessand then sacrificed by sticking a sharp object in the head or back.

Juanita was abandoned at the top of Mount Ampato in the Andes, where the cold and ice preserved his body:

Almost 30 years after its discovery, andForensic artist Oscar Nilsson has reconstructed his face from a 3D x-ray of his skulland computer programs that add flesh and skin to those shapes.

As we see in this image, the clothing that Juanita wore on the day of her death has also been reconstructed:

According to the BBC, These rituals were very common in the Inca culture, and in some ceremonies dozens of boys and girls were sacrificed. It was a great honor for the families.

Thanks to computing and forensic artist Oscar Nilsson, we can get an idea of What was the face of Juanita, the Inca girl sacrificed in a religious ritual?. His remains can be seen in the Museum of the Catholic University of Santa María, in Arequipa, Peru.