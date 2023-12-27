Since home computers have existed, many users have looked for unofficial home solutions for certain problems, especially when building a PC and installing hardware. Ideas that may sound crazy, such as using a hair dryer to help bend a cable, which is necessary so that your graphics card does not melt. Something that surprisingly has been recommended by a manufacturer of power supplies and other accessories, such as connectors for RTX 4090 GPUs.

We are talking about Seasonic, a company based in Taipei, Taiwan, which exports its products from its factory in mainland China to its offices in America and Europe. As indicated on its official site, since 1981, it expanded its market to the production of power supplies for PCs, becoming “one of the first manufacturers in this market.” This is why his recommendation could be taken as something serious, although to many of us it sounds crazy.

As we have previously said, the RTX 4000 connector continues to generate headaches due to certain inconveniences in its operation. And due to the many calls to return those adapters to CoolMod, it is now the Seasonic brand that seeks to intervene in this situation, delivering this unusual homemade tip: use a hair dryer so that your graphics card does not melt. And given their difficulty in connecting, there is a risk that the aforementioned adapters do not plug in completely or that the cables bend excessively, causing poor contacts and increasing the possibility of the GPU being damaged.

This is how this company provides this recommendation in a new guide published on the official website (which they have modified after it went viral in various media), where it details how to relieve pressure on the cables. “We understand that there may be a need to bend cables to fit the computer tower. If this need arises, you should make the following recommendations.”

“Carefully use a gentle heat source (such as a hair dryer) to heat the area of ​​the cable you want to bend,” advises Seasonic.

As we said, a recommendation that may sound somewhat strange, but I am sure that more than one person had already thought of it, although from Tarreo we anticipate that we do not know how safe it is to use a hair dryer and the fact that they have deleted this “advice” , confirms it in a way.