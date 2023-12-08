At The Game Awards 2023 there was no shortage of news about new franchises. One of the new projects we had the opportunity to see in action was Exoborne, a new franchise developed by Sharkmob.

But what the hell is Exoborne? This is a new open world extraction shooter. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of the United States, which was destroyed after humanity tried to stop a natural catastrophe.

What happened was this: a great disaster was about to happen. This is how the Rebirth project was founded, which sought to put an end to this chaos and it seemed like it would succeed. Unfortunately the project failed and an elemental chaos was released across the world, which is causing its slow destruction.

The world was destroyed in Exoborne

So, in Exoborne you will take on the role of a Rebirth Guardian, an individual who uses a powerful exoskeleton to save humanity. Although you play the role of hero, things are more complicated than they seem. It turns out that not everyone is fighting for the common good, some just want to survive. So, you will find individuals of all types.

In the playable section, Exoborne promises to be a game with a lot of verticality; both up and down. It also promises customization, since your exoexkeleton can be modified to unlock different abilities that will help you stand out in PvP and PvE modes, which will take place on maps that offer different game modes.

The developers also commented that it will be a game where you will be rewarded for taking risks. So, you will have to be brave in your games to get the best rewards in the game. It is worth mentioning that the experience will be seasoned by public events and missions that promise to transform each game session into a new story.

You can watch the first Exoborne trailer below:

Exoborne is expected to arrive on PC and consoles. It is worth mentioning that this release will be a paid game.

And what did you think of Exoborne? Do you think it will be an interesting proposal? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link for more news related to The Game Awards 2023.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News