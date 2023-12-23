The food multinational McDonald’s It has more than 40,000 restaurants around the world, 600 of them in Spain. Every day several of them open and close. One that has been released in Canada has gone viral, because It is in the middle of nowhere, where electricity does not reach. Of course, we have conspiracy theories for all tastes.

At 8050 Avenue Marcel-Villeneuve in Laval, Quebec, Canada, a new McDonald's has opened. Until now, there is no news. But this new restaurant is different from the others.

Typically, these types of franchises open establishments in places where many people live, or in shopping centers. That's why the location of this new Canadian McDonald's is surprising.

A McDonald's in the middle of nowhere

As you can see in the video that we are going to show below, the restaurant is already operating… in an uninhabited place, surrounded by farmland.

The person who recorded the video assures that hardly any people live there, and There is no electricity in that area.. That's why the restaurant is running on a huge generator. You can see it here:

Why has McDonald's opened a new establishment in this location, if there are no people to come to eat?

Looking at Google Maps, the restaurant is surrounded by farms and an unlit road. On the other side of the road, you can see some houses from a small town or urbanization. Is it enough to make the business profitable?

As expected in a social network, conspiracy theories have exploded. Does McDonald's know something that we don't know?

Some speculate that it is possible that The surrounding lands have been sold to a developer company, and workers will begin to arrive shortly. Others bet on a construction company that is going to build buildings, houses, or a shopping center.

Time will tell if this McDonald's in the middle of nowhere knew more than the rest, or simply wants to cover the small town nearby.