The field of hand prosthetics could have found one of the biggest discoveries in recent years, thanks to researchers at Seoul National University.

Specifically, these researchers have managed to create a hand robot functional manufactured with a 3D printer.

It is a 255 g prosthesis and is low cost, however, they claim it can be manufactured for about $500.

Named ST3P, it has nine finger joints and was created using one-step 3D printing.

The good thing is that this prosthesis takes less than 10 minutes to create, which is incredibly fast compared to other 3D printed prosthetics.

On the other hand, this robotic hand is also fully functional and could perform different tasks using its traction force of 48 N and a grip force of 20 N.

“The simple fabrication of the ST3P hand could help us take another step towards the realization of fully personalized robotic hand prostheses at low cost and effort,” they explained.

But they didn't have it easy at all, because they encountered different challenges with their 3d printespecially with regard to precision limits.

To combat this, they designed joints that have a space between the parts to help the hand create its movements independently.

“We simulated the anatomical structure of the human finger joint and implemented a cam effect that changed the distance between the contact surfaces by elastically flexing the ligaments as the joint flexed,” they explained.