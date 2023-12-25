Just days after learning the sentence of the hacker behind the leak of GTA VI a year ago, which condemns him to be in a psychiatric hospital for life if he cannot avoid hacking companies, Rockstar Games suffers with him again, since at It seems that the complete code of that hack, which apparently also contained the source code of GTA V, has been leaked, we do not know if as revenge for the hacker's conviction or just as a “Christmas gift” for his followers.

LEAKED SOURCE CODE

The renowned video game company, Rockstar Games, perhaps thought that the security problems they faced more than a year ago, where the early development of GTA VI was exposed, had been resolved. However, now he faces the collateral damage of that security breach: the leak of the entire source code of 'Grand Theft Auto V', without having many options to stop it. This not only reveals information from GTA V, but also contains data from 'Grand Theft Auto VI', as well as hints at a possible sequel to the game 'Bully' released in 2006

From Discord to Tor

The origin of the leak was initially through a message on Discord through a link, which, as always happens, ended up being replicated in several group chats on the internet and which can be found on several sites that are only accessible by the browser. of the Tor network. Specifically, this leak can bring serious problems for GTA Online, which still has a long period of life left until GTA VI is released.

Among the secrets revealed include files related to GTA VI, which was previously known as 'Project Americas', a GTA Tokyo for PS2 canceledan early GTA V map and some DLCs of the same that never saw the light, in addition to the existence of a script for 'Bully 2', the latter may be the most concrete thing we have heard about it. Until now we had only had contradictory information about the Bully sequel, which spoke of a canceled project or that its realization was being planned. Let us remember that Bully, released in 2006, showed the daily life of 15-year-old teenager Jimmy Hopkins in a school with serious behavioral problems among his students. The game was a major commercial success for Rockstar, despite being banned in several countries for its controversial content.

Canceled DLCs

Consequences of the leak

In general, the game's player community has been displeased with the fact, since this could imply the development of cheats in GTA V that are much more complicated to detect, and result in development problems for future releases such as GTA VI, however a Rockstar worker has put cold cloths on the eventstating that “Even if the GTA V source code leak is real (and I'm not convinced by the screenshot), it would still have no real consequences. The code is more than 10 years old and useless. Maybe it could turn out in some online (pc) tricks, but that would probably be it.”



