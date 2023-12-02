Movistar GameClub has given many players the ability to enjoy a gaming environment for four years, with an agenda full of activities such as meetings, tournaments, watch parties and launches. All of this in a place to share around video games, which will no longer be exclusive to Santiago, because from September 1, 2023, it will seek to be the gamer epicenter of Bio Bío, arriving at the Plaza Trébol Mall in Concepción.

In a place that covers 350 square meters and has several areas specially designed for sharing, playing on the latest available platforms, watching Esports competitions and acquiring the latest news in the gaming industry. According to Movistar GameClub, the Concepción headquarters is supported by a 1 Giga Gamer Fiber and WiFi 6 technology from Movistar Chile.

Gamer areas for all tastes

Among its different spaces: the OMEN Academy – AMD Zone, a space with 40 OMEN notebook stations and screens, as well as HyperX keyboards, headsets and mice. The Samsung Game Zone, which has PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles, accompanied by Samsung Neo QLED Gaming TV 55 screens, in spaces enabled for 8 people.

Finally, the Pro Coca-Cola Sin Azúcar private rooms stand out, with 6 PCs and OMEN chairs, along with a sofa and screen with a PS5 console, for groups that require more privacy, celebrating birthdays or for professional teams that use it to “boot.” camps” and the Movistar Fibra Lounge, with a 12 square meter video wall for viewing parties, community events and game modules on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Many activities since the opening

Furthermore, the agenda for this inauguration has begun this Friday, December 1, with tournaments, watch parties, launches and all the latest news from the gaming industry. Activities that have generated a lot of interest, since according to Movistar data, for this weekend alone there are more than 80 players registered for the competitions on December 2 and 3, with half coming from the Penquista capital.

The details of activities and tournaments with which Movistar GameClub opens in Concepción are as follows: Fortnite OG on Saturday the 2nd, from 12:00 to 16:00; the HyperX Masters Tournament: Valorant, Sunday the 3rd, from 12:00 to 17:00; the HyperX Masters Tournament: League of Legends, Friday the 15th, from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m., as well as Madrugamings, all-night tournaments, on December 8 and 22, January 12 and 16, and January 9 and February 23 from 8:00 pm to 9:00 am; and Just Dance events every Tuesday in December from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., completely free for the Penquista community.

Offers, prices and schedules

Movistar GameClub also has an offer that the first 50 people who buy the OMEN NaviGameClub Pass, during December 1, will get a Movistar GameClub gift pin. The Pass consists of 5 hours of PC/Console + Red Bull 250 ml + 1 shot on roulette with gamer prizes for $9,500). The Pass purchased will be valid until December 31. This new gaming space is located in the Food Court Sector of Mallplaza Trébol de Concepción, where the former Viva Library was located.

Prices range from $4,000 for an hour of game pass, to $110,000, for 10 hours of full-on gamer fun in the Pro Coca Cola Sin Azúcar Room, with hours ranging from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Mondays. to Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays. Reservations for tournaments and activities brought by Movistar GameClub together with HyperX and OMEN, both in Concepción and Santiago, are now available.

