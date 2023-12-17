From Reddit we get an interesting message for Pokémon fans. Specifically, we are talking about several fan-arts inspired by Normal-type forms of some Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. You can also consult the best Pokémon games in history on the web.

It is not the first time that ideas or fan-arts of this style and inspired in different ways than the usual ones or evolutions are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic concept in this case.

In the post below, we can see how a fan under the name xmkbest has created different spectacular fan-arts that imagine different forms than the usual ones of various Pokémon, including Muk, Koffing, Magnemite or Machop in addition to their previous and subsequent forms in each case. Without a doubt, the result is surprising. You can see the full post at this link.

In the image you can see an intermediate evolution of these previously mentioned Pokémon with totally different concepts, such as Muk's mattress shape or Gastly's soccer ball shape. These draw attention considering how different the new Pokémon created by the fan look.

Here you can check it:

(OC) Pokémon but they’re all Normal type

byu/xmkbest inpokemon

What did you think of these fan-arts? Do you think that a different design or a different idea than the one shown could have turned out better? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

