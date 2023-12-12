We once again receive a curious fan-art related to Pokémon. It stars one of the most beloved of the original generation.

Flygon is a Ground and Dragon type Pokémon introduced in the 3rd generation. His evolutions are Vibrava and Trapinch, which has the same type combination except for the lack of the Dragon in its first stage. In this case, Reddit user HertzBurst hhas shown what a spectacular different form could look like than the usual one inspired by a paradox form, the new variants of the past or future introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see to Flygon with an incredible look based on a robot, and with the characteristic metallic look of the paradox forms of the future.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

(OC) I designed a paradox flygon!

byu/HertzBurst inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

