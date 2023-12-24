As you know, we have shared several shapes designed by Pokémon artists on the web. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Heracross.

Heracross is a Bug-type Pokémon introduced in the 2nd generation. It does not have any type of evolution beyond its Mega Evolution. In this case, Reddit user MengShuZ hhas shown what a spectacular different form than the usual one inspired by a new previous evolution of Heracross could look like.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image You can see this new evolution, which bears a strong resemblance to Heracross. We can also see his name, “Herittle”.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

