The moment has arrived! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about a detail they have added to Blastoise. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

It seems that this DLC has included a cool detail in Blastoise. Finally use your cannons to attack! In the world of Pokémon, Blastoise has two water cannons on his back, which are the most distinctive features of him. These cannons are an integral part of his design and are used to shoot powerful jets of water during his battles in the anime, but not always in the games.

Now this DLC shows us how do you use them in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple:

Alive!! We won!!!! Yes, it took a while? But Blastoise now uses the cannon to use moves! pic.twitter.com/L4LvolTfVR — Cammy ⚡ (@canaldocamaleao) December 14, 2023

He even uses them to advance in the water:

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

