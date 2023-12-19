Yesterday the news broke: Apple will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the United States. The reason? The International Trade Commission (ITC) of the United States indicated at the end of October that Apple had infringed a patent from the company Masimo, which stated that the blood oxygen saturation sensor technology of these watches did not belong to Apple.

ITC ordered Apple stop sales of Series 9 and Ultra 2 after agreeing with Masimo, thus blowing up Apple's Christmas campaign. The plan is now clear: try to update the software of these two watches to be able to sell them.

Bloomberg points out that Apple is working as quickly as possible on a solution to unlock sales of its Apple Watch in the United States. The focus is on a software update that can change the way they record blood oxygen measurement.

Despite Apple's plans, Masimo claims that it is the hardware that needs to be changed, so according to the latter company it would not be possible to reverse the situation through an update. The ITC order requires Apple to recall its units by December 24, so the race is against time.

A plan B to save the campaign, if the problem cannot be solved using software, would be to reach an agreement with Masimo. There is no news, at the moment, about conversations between both companies. After hearing the news, Apple's stock fell 1%, while Masimo's rose 3.2%.

It is important to note, in the same way, that the ITC ban affects only Apple's direct sales channels, so third-party stores will still be able to provide stock.

Image | Xataka

