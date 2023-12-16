Super Mario fans, on Ruetir.com you can now consult the analysis of the Rayman content and now we continue to receive news about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. Although in this case they focus more on its prequel, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Specifically, we already know that the successful game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle expanded its content with the Donkey Kong Adventure DLC, pitting players against Rabbid Kong on a mysterious island. In addition to the main characters, Donkey Kong, Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Cranky, the game's source code has now revealed the presence of Rambi the rhino.

Although it is not known if he would be playable or a companion, data on his character model, abilities such as Rambi Rush, and offensive moves were found in the game code. Despite this, no further information has been offered as to why Rambi was not ultimately included in the DLC, leaving Donkey Kong fans hoping to see more of this beloved companion in future Super Mario games.

We will have to be attentive! Meanwhile, we leave you with its model:

