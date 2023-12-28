Pokémon GO players have discovered a new trick with which to force critical captures in the game, although it is not easy to execute.

Pokémon one of the biggest video game franchises in all of history, something demonstrated by the great numbers obtained by Pokémon Scarlet and Purple since its official launch. Now that the ninth generation has practically come to a close, players await the February monthwhen the Pokémon Dayso that they are revealed the projects that will be protagonists in 2024 with its presumed launch on Nintendo Switch 2. However, at this event new details of other projects will also be known, such as the case of Pokémon GO.

And the mobile application for iOS and Android devices does not stop and if it recently made a big mistake by delivering a legendary ahead of time, now it is once again the protagonist the discovery of a trick that guarantees critical catches of any Pokémon. Through in-depth research by Reddit users, it has been concluded that Pokémon GO's critical catches are directly related to obtaining an excellent throw at the smallest point of the circle that surrounds the Pokémon. Of course, it is not not a simple techniquebut it provides one hundred percent effectiveness.

Critical catch confirmed

This is detailed by users who have been trying to confirm this theory for some time, providing evidence of their games in Pokémon GO through which it can be seen that whenever the hit is achieved at the aforementioned point, a critical capture occurs. Therefore, you can now start practicing to achieve this degree of efficiency and don't miss a single creature in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon 2024 could have two different games

Regarding what will happen to Pokémon in the near futureare emerging many theories in recent dates. In this sense, after the arrival of The Indigo Disc to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, players believe that in 2024 there will be two different games: one focused on the Johto region with a treatment focused on the pastin the style of Legends: Arceus and another developed in Unovawhich has been filtered by active and passive, with a futuristic trend.

Obviously, All of this is just speculation.so we will have to remain very attentive to that Pokémon Day to find out first-hand everything that will happen in relation to Pokémon during 2024.

