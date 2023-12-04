The long-awaited trailer is leaked just 15 hours after its premiere.

GTA VI will be released in 2025, according to its first leaked trailer

Update: Rockstar Games has published the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI upon confirming its leak. The long-awaited title will premiere in year 2025 and has been shown for the first time to the rhythm of the song Love Is A Long Road by singer Tom Petty. At the moment, the platforms to which the game will arrive have not been specified.

original news: A little more than 15 hours until the reveal of the first trailer of GTA VI, a user of the social network X has published the long-awaited video that Rockstar Games has not asked to prevent from being leaked. While it is true that the revelation of the first images of the game confirms a long-held rumor, the return to Vice City, it has been more surprising that the video ends anticipating the launch of the title in the year 2025.

Grand Theft Auto VI, the official name of the next Rockstar Games game, draws heavily on social networks in its first trailer, anticipating that it will reflect the new times in society. Obviously, even though the leaked trailer does not have the highest possible video quality, the graphic improvement is evidentdespite the fact that the advance is cinematic.

At the time of publishing this news, the leaked trailer has not been removed from social networks, while Rockstar Games has not commented. However, everything points to its maximum veracity, and it is even practically certain that The protagonists of the game are a boy and a girl inspired by Bonnie & Clyde.

GTA heists are back

GTA VI, which revealed the date of its first trailer months ago, will once again give importance to robberies in Vice City, a huge place that would have more than 70% of its buildings accessible. That said, it seems that GTA V’s graphic style would evolve to look more real.

Fortunately, Today, Tuesday, December 5 at 3:00 p.m. (Peninsular time), the first trailer for GTA VI will be published, which possibly arrives with official information about the game that will be released in 2025, presumably on PS5 and Xbox, leaving the PC version behind and signing an exclusivity with PlayStation. Unfortunately, the long-awaited images have not managed to reach the public without suffering a leak.

