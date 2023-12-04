Marvel Studios

The filming of Deadpool 3 is leaving us images for posterity. The last one, the death of a totally unexpected character.

They have leaked an image with the death of a character in Deadpool 3. As we say, images have been leaked that suggest the death of Sabretooth, the well-known Wolverine villain, in the third installment of the adventures of the Mercenary with a Mouth. The photographs, shared by The Mirror, show Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) holding the villain’s decapitated head. And also Wolverine fighting him in his classic blue and yellow suit. Presumably, before the beheading, of course.

These images have enlivened the theory that Deadpool 3 could be adapting the comic “Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe”. That raises the possibility that Wade Wilson and Wolverine will try to take down 20th Century Fox’s Marvel Universe for good in the film. Of course, that would be a historic event for superhero movies. And it would give us emblematic cameos in the movies.

The murder of the entire Marvel Universe from 20th Century Fox

Las theories about Deadpool 3 They also include the apparent reappearance of Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Additionally, the film’s director, Shawn Levy, confirmed that the third installment of the Merc with a Mouth’s adventures on film will pay homage to 20th Century Fox’s Marvel Universe in some way.

Although this evidence suggests the influence of Early 2000s Marvel Universe, do not necessarily confirm its destruction in the Deadpool 3 movie. However, an image of the set with the 20th Century Fox logo falling could indicate a symbolic break with that universe. In short, we are facing one of the great films of 2024. Everything indicates that it is going to be one of the most powerful premieres of all time in the Hollywood industry.

