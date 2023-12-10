Today we bring a detail that is undoubtedly very interesting for Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about a game that has just arrived on Nintendo Switch. It was originally announced at the February 2021 Nintendo Direct and now it’s finally released. We recently learned that Outer Wilds would be released this December 7 2023 on Nintendo Switch and now we know why it took so long.

Outer Wilds para Nintendo Switch

This game has been a long time coming. The initial announcement of Outer Wilds for Switch came in February 2021, scheduled to launch in the summer of that year. However, the game ended up arriving much later than expected. Mobius Digital has shared with Nintendo Life that the choice of release window was more optimistic than realistic, similar to a character in the game. Complications also arose when developing “Echoes of the Eye,” a planned expansion for the Switch version. The delay was largely due to initial over-enthusiasm for the Nintendo Switch version.

This is the message they shared:

When choosing a release window, we were probably too much like Nomai’s character, Avens, and should have been a little more like Daz or Yarrow. There were also complications due to the fact that we were still working on ‘Echoes of the Eye’, which we decided to add to the Switch release once the delay was agreed upon. But it really comes down to there being too much hype surrounding the Switch version from the beginning.

In the eShop we can buy it for €18.39 until December 14, 2023, a 20% discount.

In the acclaimed and award-winning game Outer Wilds, players take on the role of the newest member of Outer Wilds Ventures, a space program searching for answers in a strange, ever-changing solar system. Players will pilot a spaceship to visit planets filled with relics of an advanced extinct civilization, and navigate all kinds of environments that change over time. They’ll have to explore and solve the mystery before the time loop ends!

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.