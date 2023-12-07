The movie Furiosa is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and now we know how many years pass in the story.

The Furiosa trailer has shocked the world thanks to its fast-paced action, thunderous music and visual aesthetics. The protagonist is Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays a young version of Charlize Theron from the film Mad Max: Fury Road. But… How many years pass in the history of these two installments?

Now, director George Miller himself resolves that doubt: “This story takes place 15 years immediately before Mad Max: Fury Road, and goes directly towards it. Max is lurking somewhere in this story, but it’s really the story of Furiosa and how she came to be. Much of the film will be familiar to us and many others will be new, which we have not seen before.

Interesting! Since there is a certain possibility that we will see Tom Hardy’s Mad Max.

More details we already know.

Previously, George Miller revealed that this film will be different when it comes to the saga. Since the plot will span several years, that is why we will see a girl who will live through hard times and become Furiosa. While the other films take place in just a few days.

The villain is called Dementus and he is a warlord who has a large army behind him. In addition, the film will have a lot of action scenes, chases with outlandish vehicles and many explosions, something that is already a trademark of the saga.

Timeline.

The world collapsed at some point in human history, 45 years later a girl was separated from her family, then it will be approximately 10 years until it is the version of Anya Taylor-Joy that will likely defeat Dementus. He will then spend 15 years under the command of Immortan Joe until Charlize Theron’s version meets Mad Max and they defeat Immortan Joe. At that moment she is free to return home.

The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Daniel Webber, Goran D. Kleut, Lachy Hulme, Maleeka Gasbarri, Matuse, Robert McFarlane, Alyla Browne and David Collins.

Furiosa will be released on May 24, 2024. Do you want to see it?

