Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans are in luck. It seems that we have some interesting comments available from its developers.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Specifically, Nintendo has released some work guides with comments from different developers. One of them is Nagai, collaborator who has worked in Nintendo's planning and production department since 2021, more specifically in the design area. He has offered the following clues about his involvement in Xenoblade Chronicles 3:

Nagai Features:

Works in the design area in Nintendo's planning and production department since 2021. Responsible for packaging design, logos and visual design for Nintendo products.

Tasks and Creative Process:

Gathering product information by interviewing developers and playing relevant titles. Research the reputation of the Xenoblade series to understand customer expectations. Participation in the design of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, ensuring consistency with the trilogy and uniqueness.

Logo and Box Design:

Use of light particles as a logo design to express the transience of life. Use of concept art from the game to represent the scale and relevance of the game in relation to its predecessors. Design with six main characters and directional shadows towards the central statues to direct the viewer's attention.

Development process:

Sharing design direction with development, sales and promotion team. Collaboration with Monolith Soft to create a detailed illustration based on the preliminary design of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Achievements and Satisfaction:

Successful creation of a design that met customer expectations and was chosen by people around the world. Responsible for the design of various media, from brochures to promotional posters, to convey the attractiveness of products to customers.

The creative concludes by saying that felt great joy by seeing customers choosing the designed products and focus on continuing to create attractive products for customers.

What did you think of the news? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title at this link. We read you carefully below in the comments!

Fuente.