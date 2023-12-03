He chinstrap penguin It is one of the most abundant on the planet. And they have discovered a surprising ability: you don’t need to sleep. Replace 11 hours of sleep with 10,000 four-second naps a day.

This discovery breaks all known rules about sleep for humans, and most animals. In our case, for example, waking up continuously and sleeping in short bursts, as happens with people who suffer from apnea, causes illnesses and is related to Alzheimer’s.

The ability of chinstrap penguins to avoid sleeping for several hours, lying down 10,000 four-second micronaps a dayhas surprised scientists from the Lyon Neuroscience Research Center, who have published the study in the journal Science.

The penguins that never sleep

Los chinstrap penguins They live in Antarctica, and it is one of the most abundant species: there are more than eight million breeding pairs. They are very easy to identify because they have a black band below the chin, which runs across their face. It gives the impression that they are wearing a helmet.

The researchers placed a GPS, electrodes and motion sensors on 14 specimens during mating season, in a colony on King George Island, Antarctica:

Science

In addition, they recorded them with cameras, to corroborate the results of the measurements.

The discovery left them speechless. His brain activity and motion sensors certified that They did not sleep for long periods of time, as is the case with most animals. They replaced it with 10,000 naps lasting an average of four seconds.

Total, These micronaps add up to 11 hours of rest. And they carry them out both standing and lying down.

Experts speculate that this is because during the mating and breeding season, They must be alert 24 hours a day. During breeding, the male or female leaves for food, and his partner stays to protect the nest from birds such as skuas, who want to eat the chicks, and from other penguins, who seek to steal parts of their nest, to use them.

The authors of the study verified that These micronaps were longer in the periphery of the colony and shorter in the center. Perhaps because there was more noise, or they had to be more alert to the theft of nest material.

It is not known if this surprising resting method is temporary, only during the breeding season, or if they practice it throughout their lives, as Science Alert explains.

Now scientists want to study in more depth the peculiarities of the brain of these chinstrap penguins, capable of “disconnecting” and reconnecting, 10,000 times a day. Maybe it has applications to cure apnea.

Nature never ceases to surprise us. Now we know that Chinstrap penguins don’t sleep: instead they take 10,000 four-second micronaps a day. It is a behavior that has not been observed in other animals.