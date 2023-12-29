At first glance, it seems that Rockstar Games can do anything because success has always accompanied them. However, like every video game company, it also cancels projects even if they are ambitious and one of them is AGENT, a title that was announced in 2007 as an exclusive for PS3 but was definitively abandoned in 2018. Today, there is only evidence of what It was internally and a couple of them have come to light.

GTA V code has never-before-seen footage of AGENT

In recent days, the source code of Grand Theft Auto V was leaked, which was sold for only $2000 USD, and beyond what the community can or cannot do with it, its content revealed some references and testimonies from other projects. . AGENT appeared again thanks to the fact that 2 never-before-seen images were leaked and show a scenario with elements under the sea and above, basically a research platform, in what appears to be an infiltration sequence since a character is seen diving and after entering this complex.

AGENT, the PS3 exclusive that never saw the light

What was AGENT, a PS3 exclusive canceled by Rockstar Games?

That said, the memory of AGENT served to put its concept back on the table. It was a video game that took place in the 1970s in the midst of the Cold War and the espionage activities of that historical period.

In terms of gameplay, AGENT was shaping up to be an action game, but also a stealth game since espionage activities would be combined with assassinations of key political targets. One more proposal would be regarding what we had seen in Grand Theft Auto until that moment and shortly before it debuted Red Dead Redemption.

Unfortunately, it seems that the project lost its way and Rockstar Games' priorities changed to focus on the title they would launch in 2013, GTA V, which ultimately changed everything, achieved a new level of success but also devoured the projects that were being formed. around it.

