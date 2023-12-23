The reference to this iconic Disney film has been palpable in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Pyroar and Litleo are based on lions as is Luxray's evolutionary line.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have recently released their latest DLC, the Indigo Disc, which has been responsible for bring a lot of content to the Nintendo Switch video game, thus giving rise to the fact that the paradoxical forms created by Entei fans are already things of the past, since we can officially see that this has been added expected paradox form of the legendary Pokémon that is born from volcanoes and resembles a lion.

However, it seems that when it comes to talking about lions, it is not the only detail that has been added in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, since it has also been added with the DLC. the Biodome area as a new mapwhich is divided into four parts and has all kinds of habitats, including one that looks like refers to The Lion Kingthe famous Disney film that many consider the best the studio has ever made.

The King's Rock is present in the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Biodome

In this way, although Pokémon fans are mostly dedicated to creating incredible works from this franchise, as has been the case with a 3D figure of the gym leader e-Nigma, there are also some who are dedicated to search the game for different references. And in that sense it must be said that the Twitter user known as Gen_3_Trainer has been in charge of show what appears to be a reference to The Lion King.

In this way, if we go to a specific area of ​​the biodome, we can see that there are a lot of accumulated rocks that, in a certain sense, are reminiscent of King's Rock, the iconic location in the Disney movie where the lions live. . In itself the similarity could have been the result of chance, but this becomes even more so when at the moment of climbing the aforementioned rock you can find a male Pyroarthat is, to a Pokémon based on a lion, so everything indicates that the reference is made on purpose:

I immediately recognized this iconic landmark. And to my surprise the king was there. Little Easter egg in the new DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero@soulsilverart @dustygogoat @lumiosepost #PokemonScarletViolet #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/Azv1UpPUEY — Gen3Trainer (@Gen3Trainer) December 14, 2023

For the rest, it only remains to remember that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple now have their two DLCs availableso if you want to enjoy them, remember that they are available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

