Fire TV Stick is a fantastic device for streaming media. It allows you to access a wide range of applications, from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to Disney+.

But did you know that it has a hidden menu that gives you advanced functions? This is a configuration that allows access to multiple tools to test, debug and develop applications specifically for the Amazon media player.

Provides options that are not normally available to regular users. This menu is not for everyone, but for those who want to explore territories beyond the standard options.

Furthermore, in order to access these hidden functions it is necessary that your Fire TV Stick have at least the Fire OS 6 or higher operating system version installed, since it does not work on Fire OS 5.

Steps to access the hidden menu on the Fire TV Stick

On the remote control, hold down the middle button and down button (located on the circular navigation wheel) simultaneously for three or four seconds.

When you release the buttons, quickly press the menu button on the remote control. If you did it correctly, you will see the developer menu on your screen, where you can explore and activate different options and features.

Another way to access is the following: press and hold the center button for one second and, without releasing it, press the button below. Wait a few seconds with both buttons pressed, then release them and quickly press the menu button.

Once you have enabled the hidden developer menu, new options are displayed in the main panel of the Fire TV Stick. These options are presented in the form of nine panels, each offering different features and advanced settings:

System X-Ray Advanced Options Launch Configuration Panel Record & Share Safe Zone Developer Options Network Proxy Clear Credential Storage Launch Network Advisor

With this tools menu, you can test and debug apps designed for the Fire TV Stick, and customize your experience based on your preferences.

As well as modify network parameters to improve the speed and stability of your connection with the advanced network configuration option.

Additionally, they give you access to additional features that are not available in the normal device settings, giving you more control with the option of more developer options.

And if you are a developer, This hidden Amazon Fire TV menu gives you the tools you need to create and test your own apps.

However, it is essential to highlight that Activation or modification in this section requires specific knowledge. It is intended only for those familiar with the subject, so it is imperative to have a full understanding of the modifications you are making.

It is important that you know that Improper handling could result in damage to the operation of your Amazon Fire TV Stick, void the warranty or even permanently damage it.