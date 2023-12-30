Mew is a Singular Pokémon present since the first generation.

Mew is one of the most iconic Pokémon in the franchise

For years we have been able to see how more Pokémon have been added to the roster of creatures that make up the entire franchise, giving rise to the fact that we currently have more than a thousand different species among the nine generations available. However, it is no secret to anyone that even among the most novice fans, the favorites are the first 151 who debuted with Pokémon Green, Red, Blue and Yellow, including here the Pokémon Singular Mew.

Mew's story is one of the most interesting within the franchise, since this Pokémon was included in the game at the last minute, and is also the responsible for success of the same, since its sporadic appearance in some games unleashed madness among many players who flocked to the stores to find this Pokémon. And although within the lore Mewtwo has had more relevance With the passage of time and among the community with some fanarts such as the most terrifying version of Mewtwo, the truth is that Mew will always have a place in the hearts of Pokémon fans.

Mew is one of the most beloved Pokémon in the Pokémon community and the result of a last-minute error

Under this same premise, we have been able to see how some have done truly crazy things such as creating an incredible 3D printed figure of Mew, but in this case we have to talk about the work done by the Reddit user known as shunixe, which he has published in a forum of Pokémon from the aforementioned social network, a fanart in which you can see the mecha version of Mewhaving an imposing appearance that you can see below:

It is worth mentioning that although it is a futuristic mecha, the author of this fanart has at no time made reference to it being a a paradoxical form of the future, so it seems that this version of Mew does not fall into that category. For the rest, remember that you can have Mew in Pokémon Scarlet and Purplesince the Nintendo Switch deliveries even gave it its own event.

