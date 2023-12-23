The fight against Mewtwo in the Celestial Cave is one of the most iconic in the franchise.

Mewtwo in the first Pokémon movie

Throughout the almost three decades that the saga has been behind us we have been able to see how the The number of existing Pokémon has grown to more than a thousand creatures currently, giving rise to the fact that throughout the world we can see that each person will be able to have a favorite, giving rise to there not being a single Pokémon that is not loved by at least one fan of the franchise.

However, there are Pokémon like Simisear with a tiny number of followers while others like Legendary or starter Pokémon have a loyal fan community who are willing to all with these creatures, some examples of these being the multiple fanarts that recreated a paradoxical form for Entei before it was officially announced with the DLC of The Indigo Disk in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Mewtwo first appeared in Kanto's Sky Cave.

However, above many other species is the one that is for many the best Legendary Pokémon: Mewtwowhich has been in the franchise since the first generation as a Pokémon created by humans and with a story that the film and the video games themselves have been in charge of expanding, starting with its origin as a clone of Mew, of which we have recently been able to see a incredible 3D figure.

Be that as it may, knowing that the first encounter with this Legendary Pokémon took place in the Celestial Cave of Kanto, we have been able to see how the Reddit user known as BonesAndBlues has shared a fanart that he has made showing this first meeting in a terrifying way, since, far from the appearance by which many know it, it has presented Mewtwo as a terrifying creature, this being in part the inspiration that the Pokémon had in the beginning. You can take a look at it below:

Cerulean Cave, drawn by me

For the rest, know that Mewtwo is available in Pokémon Scarlet and Purplesince although it cannot be captured because it was only available in an event in September of this year, it is programmed in the game data so that you can send it from Pokémon HOME.

