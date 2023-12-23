After offering an incredible story and gameplay, Tears of the Kingdom also brings with it impressive creations.

Nintendo this year has offered high quality titles and of course, one of them is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Link's new adventure brought with it an incredible story and practically perfect gameplay for many people. Additionally, it also incorporated a construction mode that allows you do practically anything, you can even enjoy vehicles that fly and navigate, all at once. This time, a player has built a truly brutal and deadly tank.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been very well received by all Nintendo players, in fact, this game has won the Best Game of the Year award in our first edition of the Alpha Beta Awards. Although it has been a time with great releases such as Super Mario Wonder, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, Resident Evil and many more, this Zelda has achieved excellence. Something normal seeing the love that the developers put into it.

This is the most dangerous tank in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

On this occasion, the culprit of creating this killing machine was the YouYube user Chesepuf. In his 14-minute video you will be able to see everything his monstrous creation is capable of, not only does it consist of a mortar that is capable of launching multiple bombs, but it also offers an automatic turret that can help you on your adventures around the world. If you want to see this incredible machine, pay attention because just below these lines we leave you the video in question. You better not get in his way.

As you have seen, no matter what is put in front of it, Chesepuf's creation is capable of kill absolutely all enemies. The freedom that this title offers is really overwhelming, you see, we are not only talking about exploration, but also about creation. They not only create vehicles, but also machines that are capable of freezing enemies and thus offering you much easier combat without having to pilot such a huge tank.

We hope you are not surprised to see these things, because the most logical thing would be that you continue discovering wonders like this as time goes by. To this game still has a long way to go, especially considering that the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom community is so creative and passionate. We will see what the next works of art are, the only thing clear is that the enemies of this game cannot sleep peacefully.

