Surely you have ever seen the following scene in which you have found a room with a multitude of dirty clothes on the floor, and science and technology can now help in this regard.

In fact, it is a very common problem today in all societies, but now scientists at UC Berkeley have created a dirty clothes collector robot who could do that hard work for us.

For it, This robot uses a combination of cameras and depth sensors in a technology that could be commercially available in the next decade, so there is still plenty of time to perfect it.

However, while a human could pick up all the clothes from the floor at once and put them in the laundry basket, a robot could only pick up one or very few clothes at a time, so it would have to learn to be efficient.

To solve this problem, researchers created an artificial intelligence capable of picking up clothes from the floor with a robotic arm.

“It teaches itself by repeatedly running a cycle where you pick up clothes from a flat surface, place them in a basket, and then throw the basket back onto the flat surface and repeat,” he says. Ken Goldberglead author of the study.

This was the experiment

In the experiment, the artificial intelligence repeated this cycle 200 times and took more than 2,000 items of clothing.

To do this, the scientists tested two different techniques. One of the techniques using a standard color camera and the other technique using a special depth sensing camera.

On the one hand, the color camera was capable of identifying where the clothes were, but it could not find the best way to pick up several clothes at the same time.

On the other hand, the camera with a depth sensor was able to see well where a lot of clothes were piled up, but it was difficult for it to understand which were individual garments or which were a set.

But after learning, the artificial intelligence was able to reduce the number of trips needed to clear the room of dirty clothes by 20%. And when combined with the ability to stack clothes, the robot It could be up to 67% more efficient.

“The ability to efficiently pick up clothing could be very useful for seniors, in hospitals, hotels and clothing retail stores,” he adds.

There is still a lot to do on this robot, as it still lacks the ability to sort clothes by color.