A Pokémon player has created a cake Yule log featuring several mushroom-based Pokémon, like Paras and Breloom. This talented fan, known as miscellaneousmao, shared a video of the cake that has received more than 1,500 likes and positive comments from other fans.

The Pokémon-themed cake features a variety of mushroom-shaped Pokémon such as Parasect or Foongus, among others. Miscellaneousmao explained that It was my first time trying to make a Yule log cake. and decided to give it a Pokémon twist. She admitted that it was a little tricky to decorate the cake with so many little buttercream “mushrooms.” Despite this, she is proud of the result and the details she incorporated into each one of them.

Miscellaneousmao has been creating Pokémon-based foods for some time and has participated in events such as Halloween and Pokémon GO Community Days. Previously, he has made chocolates and other desserts in the shapes of Meowth, Grubbin and Pikachu, all characterized by precise detail and creative patience.

In the photo below, we can see the talent he has when it comes to making Pokémon-shaped chocolates. It is even encouraged to do “shiny” versions like that Chespin or Grubbin with the red heads

This Yule log cake adds to the list of culinary creations from miscellaneousmao that delight Pokémon fans. The popularity of these works suggests that Pokémon fans enjoy not only the game itself, but also the artistic expression that comes through various art forms, including themed baking.

