This fan creation is going to be the envy of many Charmander fans.

Charmander is one of the starter Pokémon of the first generation

Join the conversation

Charmander is one of the most beloved Pokémon in the entire Pokémon franchise, since, after all, we are not only talking about the first Fire type starter Pokémonbut also, it is the first evolutionary phase of Charizard, which is one of the most popular Pokémon of all time to the point that we have been able to see that was chosen to be Ash's final confrontation in the Pokémon anime among many other appearances.

Be that as it may, it must be said that in the Pokémon anime itself we could also see that the former protagonist of the same had a Charmander after seeing one of the most tragic stories of Pokémon, which even becomes much worse in the Pokémon manga, which is why many children of that time chose it as their initial, creating a bond that has even been valid for create a lamp with this salamander.

This Charmander lamp is one that every fan of Fire's initial will want to have.

It is well known that many Pokémon fans have great skills with the pencil when making all kinds of fanarts and derivative works, an example of this being the impressive fusion between Charizard and Marowak from Alolan. However, in this case it seems that the Reddit user known as Tessa_71 has gone one step further by showing on the social network an amazing Charmander lamp.

It should be noted that, as you can see below these lines, this lamp is fully functional, so it can be used like any other, although the truth is that having Charmander lighting up a room makes it gain points. You can take a look at the Reddit post below:

A Charmander Night Light that I made for… Charmander lovers! Any thoughts on this?

byu/Tessa_71 inpokemon

For the rest, it should be noted that Charmander is present in Pokémon Scarlet and Purplebeing so that if you want to find this Pokémon you can do so, but only in The Indigo Discthe second DLC of the ninth generation that is now available.

Join the conversation