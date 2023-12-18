Over the last few years, we have collected a multitude of news related to robot dogs, and recently we have even seen some much more serious proposals for robot dogs like the one Disney has in preparation.

However, these robot dogs that have been presented previously do not have a completely pleasant appearance, especially with regard to the face, which looks anything but like a dog.

And luckily, a Chinese company has created a robot dog, focused on both children and adults, and has a multitude of functions.

The Chinese company called Weilan has shown its new BabyAlpha, a dog with a cartoon face and that has very particular limbs that will remind you of other robots that we have already seen on the market.

According to the company, This robot dog is specially designed for family companionship scenarios.

In this way, it can be focused on children since through its video surveillance capabilities, parents could have control of their children when they are not at home thanks to the cameras of the robot.

On the other hand, it would also be useful for older people, who require more care, also keeping them company.

Also the idea is to use this robot dog to teach English or Chinese to the little onesand all, thanks to its technical capabilities based on artificial intelligence and its aforementioned cameras to make video calls.

We do not know if the invention will reach the West, but when it goes on sale in China soon, it will have a price of about 1,600 euros in exchange.