There have already been a few humanoid robots on the market, but most of the ones we have seen seem quite sensitive to shocks or even kicks, easily falling to the ground.

However, robotic systems company Unitree Robotics has updated its humanoid robot called H1 with a new and advanced propulsion train “capable of providing the highest level of speed, power, maneuverability and flexibility.”

This new version of the robot has as its main competitive advantage over its rivals in that it is practically impossible to take downeven with strong kicks.

It has a height of 180 cm and weighs around 47 kilos, and incorporates a high-torque articulation motor and a cutting-edge gear train.

It is equipped with a 3D LiDAR sensor and a depth camera. On the other hand, its leg joints offer 5° of freedom while the arms have 4° of freedom.

The humanoid robot has a speed comparable to that of human beings, around 5.6 km/h, and is capable of constantly regaining its balance, despite the pushes and kicks of the operators.

It has autonomous capabilities for walking and running on all types of terrain and can be applied to a multitude of industries, services and applications.

The robot is already finished, and nevertheless those responsible for it promise that during the first quarter of 2024 they will begin deliveries of previous purchases.

It is not a cheap robot, but given that it is focused on companies, its price does not seem so crazy either, reaching $150,000.