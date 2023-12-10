We have seen robots of all kinds, most focused on helping us in everyday life, but also others robots more focused on entertainment and specifically on sports.

And now, a group of researchers from the IHMC Robotics y Boardwalk Roboticshas presented a new version of its humanoid robot Nadiawhich shows that he can give some good right punches in sports like boxing.

Nadia is a humanoid robot next generation of which they wanted to demonstrate its characteristics with a small boxing demonstration against a human operator.

“The robot’s namesake is the famous gymnast Nadia Comăneci, as a nod to the ultimate goal of the design: achieving the human range of motion,” explains the IHMC.

But the reason for this demonstration is that they want to show that it is a flexible robot, since It has 29 jointsproviding it with one of the highest ranges of motion for a robot to date.

For this reason, they wanted to show this small boxing scene, to see the functioning of its 29 joints, but that is not the main objective.

In fact, their researchers want to focus on Nadia in robots that can function in indoor environments alongside other human beings.

For example, the idea is that Nadia can be used in different sectors, including firefighting, natural disaster response and bomb disposal.

“With the right set of capabilities, Nadia will be able to function as a human teammate, providing the ability to expand human presence without putting anyone at risk,” they add.