Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Squirtle.

Squirtle is a Water-type Pokémon introduced in the 1st generation. Their evolutions are Blastose and Wartortle, and together they are part of the evolutionary line of Water-type starter Pokémon of this generation. In this case, Reddit user ProfAlmond hhas shown what a spectacular shape different from the usual one inspired by different types could look like, in this case two types such as Poison and Earth.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see to Squirtle and with an incredible appearance based on a concept in which he has his mouth covered and his face with a much more worried expression.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Dirt-le, I finished my type swap starter trio. Which one would you choose? Do you think I should do more starters?

byu/ProfAlmond infakemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

