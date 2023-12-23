In Pokémon Scarlet and Purpleplayers have come up with a unique way to play a version of the traditional game of rock, paper, scissors through combats between Hitmonchan. The game of rock, paper, scissors has long been associated with the Pokémon franchise, thanks to the way the weaknesses or strengths of types in the series. The weakness or strength of certain types is essential in Pokémon battles. The initial types of Plant, Water and Fire They are the perfect introduction to this mechanism, as each is strong against one and weak against another.

However, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have taken this to the next level. Some Japanese players devising a way to play rock, paper, scissors within the Pokémon battles themselves using Hitmonchan. Pokémon players are using Quick Palm, Ultra Fist and True Fist to recreate the classic game. Competitive Pokémon player Jeudy Azzarelli shared a video of Japanese players enjoying his “mini-game” on Twitter.

the japanese players have created a silly rock paper scissor game using Hitmonchan with mach punch, focus punch and upper hand. (upper>mach>focus>upper) I’d honestly be so down to play this with others https://t.co/7HVJJND283 — Jeudy ➡️ Portland (@SoulSurVGC) December 22, 2023

This fan-made mini-game uses the movements Palma Iron (which was recently added in the DLC The Indigo Disk), Ultrapuño y True Fist. These have unique features that make them perfect for recreating rock, paper, scissors.

Palma Iron has a +3 priority and causes the target to retreat, but fails unless the target is also planning to use a priority move. Ultrapuño has a priority of +1, meaning it is canceled if the opponent uses Palma Iron. Finally, True Fist has a decreased priority and fails if the user is hit between starting to focus on the move and executing it.

When used together, this creates a rock-paper-scissors dynamic. So, Palma Iron wreaths and Ultrapuño , Ultrapuño wreaths and True Fist y True Fist wreaths and Palma Iron.

Hitmonchan is among the few Fighting-type Pokémon that can learn all three moves. This makes it an ideal choice for this game. Regardless of whether Hitmonchan's rock, paper, scissors (or rather, Palma Iron, Ultrapuño, True Fist) or something similar becomes a canonical mini-game, it's a great example of fans finding new and creative ways to enjoy the Pokémon world.

