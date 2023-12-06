There are many parts of the GTA VI map that are based on real-life locations.

The GTA VI map is inspired by Miami

Although a graphical comparison has already been made between GTA V and GTA VI, the new release from Rockstar Games, which represents a considerable evolution In the world of video games, it seems that it is really inspired by places that exist in real life. Well, we already know that Vice City is a city based on Miami and they make many references in the trailer, but what many did not know is that the map has many similarities with reality.

Yes, we are talking about the fact that there are streets, buildings and events that have been shown in the official announcement of GTA VI, which follow the Same style as some parts of Miami, Florida. Fans of the franchise already They find themselves comparing all this and references have been found that are almost the same. If you want to see them, you have all the images and information below.

These Miami locations will appear in Grand Theft Auto VI

GTA 6 In Real Life

The GTA VI trailer has made a great impression among video game fans, who have been amazed by the level of detail and realism it shows the new Rockstar title. This new installment that is set in Vice City, a fictional city inspired by Miami that recreates with great fidelity some of the most emblematic of the American cityas well as its landscapes and its very particular society.

After the big announcement, fans of the franchise have been able to appreciate research and design work that the studio has carried out to capture the distinctive characteristics of Miami in the game, from its beaches to its buildings, passing through its roads and its bridges. While they are not entirely the same, they do have many similarities, which makes it very impressive.

One of the aspects that has caught the most attention of fans is the comparison between the trailer images and real life photographs, which demonstrate the degree of similarity that exists between the two. On the Rockstar subreddit, user booxtab8 has posted a series of screenshots of trailer screen along with real images of the locations shown in the game and the result is amazing. You can see how the game accurately reproduces places like Miamiwith its art deco style hotels illuminated by neon lights, with its skyscrapers or the road that connects Miami with Key West, an island located south of Florida.

Other details that have been revealed with the GTA VI trailer

The GTA VI trailer has not only generated expectations for its graphic quality, but also for the information it has revealed about the game. Although Rockstar He hasn’t given many details about the plot, the characters or the new features that the game will include, fans have been able to deduce some aspects from the trailer. For example, it has been speculated that there are two protagonists, there are going to be many animals, NPCs with more life and variety, new vehicles and access to many buildings in the city. In addition, it is possible that GTA VI has an interesting connection with Red Dead Rememption 2, so new mechanics and game modes would be used thanks to the possibilities offered by the new generation of consoles.

Without a doubt, GTA VI is one of the most anticipated games in the world and, apparently, the trailer has confirmed that Rockstar is working to offer a unique and immersive experience that we have never seen before. As for its release date, it is scheduled to release sometime in 2025 and promises to be one of the most successful and innovative titles in the history of video games.

