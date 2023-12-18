Conspiracy theories around GTA always entertain, but they never consume as much time as the speculators spend on these crazy ideas around the Rockstar saga. And be careful because latest theory around GTA 6 refers to one of the best kept secrets: the GTA 6 map.

Is that the GTA 6 map?

The cover image of the official Rockstar website showed us the first promotional image of the game with the two protagonists and that pink gradient background that is so identifying the game. Which We didn't imagine that the much-desired map of the game was hidden theresince as some users have insisted on demonstrating, the original file that is posted on the web reveals an image that allows the imagination to be unleashed, but with enough foundations.

There is a lot of speculation that the official GTA 6 Artwork has the official map within it. So I decided to take the matter in my own hands Here’s a direct view and color correction to make the supposed map more visible and a comparison between the mapping project that was… pic.twitter.com/1Tda8rCGf1 — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) December 16, 2023

The clue in question is on the far right of the image, and represents some type of advertising sign for the building seen in the background. But as some users have insisted on indicating, those slight lines that are seen in the image seem to hide the GTA 6 map boundaries silhouette. Does it seem crazy to you? Wait until you see this explanation.

An impossible map

The key to this crazy theory is in a first leaked map It's been quite a while since that great leak in September 2022. In said image, what appeared to be the map of Vice City was shown, a representation made with all the information extracted with the great leak.

Well, as the X user, NikTek, has explained in a thread, said map fits perfectly with the shadows and drawings that can be seen in the official image, which would confirm that the leaked map is indeed exactly the map of GTA 6, and that indeed these shadows are the map of the game.

And now that?

This neither confirms 100% anything, nor will it make the game arrive sooner. If the map corresponds to the silhouettes, that's fine, but it won't allow us to enjoy each of the corners that it will hide from the first day of launch. An image of this type is practically useless to us, although at least it seems to confirm what some still refused to believe. Will that be the complete map of GTA 6? Or will it still have more corners to show?

Be that as it may, once again the fan community has proven to reach a sick new level of obsession with details and hidden secrets, and we love it.

