We are not going to discuss what Bill Gates invests or does not invest his money in, but it is clear that we are dealing with one of the richest personalities in the world.

Bill Gates has proven to be committed to climate change, to poverty, and has even provided totally sustainable solutions to make our lives much easier, but perhaps what you have never imagined. is the extent that all your savings can haveand we tell you that they practically multiply every minute.

According to data managed by Business Insider, it is not even profitable for the Microsoft co-founder to pick up a 100 euro bill from the ground, because he would be losing money.

In fact, the aforementioned media has calculated how much Bill Gates could be earning per minute, and even how much time it would take to exhaust his fortune by wasting $1 million a day: 400 years.

Well, seeing that a large part of his fortune, specifically $41 billion, has been donated to charities in recent years, the truth is that he is still one of the richest people in the world.

It has also invested $50 million in Alzheimer’s research and another $30 million in the fund with the aim of diagnosing the disease earlier.

However Bill Gates is so rich that if you spent 1 million dollars, it would be the equivalent of a dollar spent by an average citizen in the United States.

Bill’s Net Worth Gates It was estimated at $105 billion in May 2020, that is, $70 billion richer than in 2016.

It’s so yummy, that his net worth is greater than the GDP of Luxembourg, Estonia and Bolivia combined.

In fact, you could give every living person in the world $15, and you would still have $28 billion left over.

According to estimates by the US Social Security Administration, an average citizen with advanced education could earn around $2.2 million in his or her lifetime, an amount that Bill Gates earns in just 28 minutes.

And finally, if you are curious, you should know that Bill Gates You can end up amassing $78,006 per minutehow long it took you to read this news.