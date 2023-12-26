The second season of The Rings of Power filming began in October 2022, but with the long production required for the first season (with COVID involved), it was normal to wait until 2024 to receive this new installment of the series. At the moment we still have no official dates, but what we do know is part of the new cast of actors who will join the plot. And that is where an actor in question comes into play.

The new Sauron (spoilers)

You must keep in mind that Sauron always sought to remain hidden within the limits of Middle-earth, and to do so he took on the appearance of various inhabitants to go unnoticed. In the first season we discover that finally the body of Halbrand He was the one who shaped the Dark Lord, and after revealing the secret, he will now look for another in which to hide.

For this reason, knowing the actor who will play Sauron's new guest can be considered a full-fledged spoiler, which is why we invite all those who want to follow the series without advances to stop reading. This is assuming that the plot continues playing that riddle game in which the viewer had to guess who was hiding Sauron's soul in the first season, because the scriptwriters may reveal the identity from the first moment and none of this happens.

An angelic and ethereal profile

As reported in Fellowship of Fans, sources close to the production of The Rings of Power have informed them who will be the actor who will bring the new image of Sauron to life. As indicated, it will be the actor Gavi Singh Chera the one that brings to life the character of Sauron, who will appear in his original form with long hair as a flashback and also in the current era in the series with shorter hair.

According to sources, the profile sought must have been angelic and ethereal, and it is suggested that the name Annatar will also appear on the scene (the way Sauron takes to deceive the elves in the second Age of the Sun). For now it is not known exactly what importance Annatar will have in the season and if she will have to do with Sauron's original form. What is known is that the plot will revolve around the creation of the 7 rings of power, although it remains to be seen how they will be distributed among the different races.

Everything continues its slow course

For now it seems that the times continue to meet, and the idea is that the series arrives sometime in the fall of 2024. The first promotional images seem to have already been designed, with the actors dressed in their corresponding clothing, so there we could see the importance Let this actor take first in front of the rest of the actors.

