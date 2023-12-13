It seems like a joke, but far from it. Nemesis: Retaliation has achieved the spectacular figure of $9,140,634 raised since its crowdfunding campaign began on Gamefound on November 23. The most striking thing is that the figure that is written is already outdated, since the counter does not stop going up.

The work of Awaken Realms has garnered excessive interest, as it managed to accumulate the $50,000 initially requested in just 106 seconds. For now, they have surpassed their own barrier by 18,287%, which is why we are talking about a resounding success without any kind of palliatives.

With a theme that brings together the best of science fiction and the world of horror, Nemesis: Retaliation It offers us games for between one to five players with a duration of 120 minutes. The Polish designer Adam Kwapiński is responsible for the work, which arises from the saga Nemesis born in 2018. We do not need to have played the previous titles to enjoy this semi-cooperative solo expansion.

We will have to control a group of marines armed to the teeth who must face the horror of the alien monstrosities that lurk in space. The truth is that the title has everything necessary to achieve a good immersion in an adventure of this caliber, since we can be a reconnaissance member, a sergeant, a specialist in heavy weapons and all kinds of classes.

The same happens with the horde of creatures that have their own figures, which are spectacular. We will have to equip ourselves properly to have a chance to survive, choosing weapons, equipment and even resorting to robots that can save us from the greatest dangers. There are even completely different ranges, cinematics, scenarios and ways to escape.

The basic pack of Nemesis: Retaliation It costs 65 dollars, about 60.26 euros, although we lose the opportunity to enjoy the always coveted miniatures. The special edition goes up to 109 dollars, which is equivalent to 101.05 euros at the exchange rate, and it does include the aforementioned figures. On the other hand, many free additional goals have been surpassed, so the content that each buyer will receive will be immense.

Of course, Awaken Realms warns that the opportunity to get the game at Gamefound saves a significant cost compared to the same title in the store. If you are wondering what to do, don’t take too long, since less than two days left for the financing to come to an end.





In VidaExtra | Not everyone knows it nor does it appear on essential lists, but it has been one of my favorite board games for years.

In VidaExtra | The kids ended up hating me in the video game, and now they do in the board game too. This has been my experience with Frostpunk