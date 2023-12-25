Water is a precious commodity that may end up becoming scarce in the future, and for this reason, different governments are thinking of various ways so that this liquid entity is always available to human beings.

And now California state legislators are going to approve a new gambling measure by a new filtration system capable of converting wastewater into drinking water.

The California State Water Resources Control Board is expected to approve in the coming days an initiative that will lead to the construction of advanced treatment plants capable of converting wastewater into drinking water.

“We are creating a new source of supply that we previously discarded or considered waste,” he told the LA Times. Heather Cooley, research director at the Pacific Institute think tank. “As we look to make our communities more resilient to drought and climate change, this will really be an important part of that solution.”

The currently existing system treats most of the state's wastewater and then discharges it into the ocean. But with this new system some of this wastewater will be treated much more pronounced and recycled into drinking water.

Thus, the wastewater would receive a high treatment and those responsible indicate that it is scientifically safe to drink.

It is quite common to reuse wastewater and convert it into drinking water, something that is taken aboard the International Space Station, for example.

The United Nations also states that more than half of the world's wastewater is safely recycled for various purposes.

“It's really about recovering resources, not wasting precious resources. “I think this is a really exciting opportunity to help realize that vision of a more circular approach to water,” adds Cooley.

However, Californians should not worry about this system, as it is still in its early stages, and therefore will not be operational in the medium term.