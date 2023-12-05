You have received a call from the number 621627492? You’re not alone! In recent days, cases of people reporting having been contacted by this phone number have multiplied, which has ended up being confirmed as a scam. Therefore, keep reading so we can tell you what is happening and why you should be careful.

Typically, scammers who try to scam over the phone, they use a certain pretext with which to try to deceive you. Fortunately, the same number is usually always used for a single scam, so it ends up being easy to identify those responsible for these threats.

The electricity scam

In this case, we can tell you that the number 621627492 is being used to try to carry out a scam related to an electricity company. There are many users who are already talking about it online on social networks and who have commented on the type of situation in which they have found themselves.

@NaturgyClientEs @factorenergia

naturgy, let you know that they called me telling me that the electricity billing for 2023 was wrong and they offered me a 25% discount for 2024

If you don’t realize it, they’ll change your marketing company to factor energy. Tel 621627492 December 5, 2023 • 20:02

What scammers do is adopt the identity of a company in the sector and present one of several options to try to convince you to that you share data with them. Not only are they looking for the information, but most likely they also have a subsequent attack prepared in which they would provide you with a form that would steal more than just your personal data. Faced with this type of threat, you should not hesitate for a second: if this number calls you, don’t even pick up.

Different types of deception

As we indicated, there are several ways in which scammers try to convince you to end up playing their game and give up the information they seek from you. One of the things they do is tell you that they are going to make you a better offer than the one you have on the electricity rate. The intention is to propose a savings formula that will make your bill a little cheaper each month. Logically, this is something that no one would reject, at least if we knew it was real. However, there is no offer or promotion, but rather they only seek to deceive you and obtain your personal information.

Another technique they use is to tell you that you have an outstanding bill that you must pay so that your service is not cut off. They try to convince you because they have your DNI number and also your name and surname. They may have other personal information that they have obtained through the acquisition of a database. But that shouldn’t make you trust them: remember it’s a scam.

They can identify themselves by saying that they are from Iberdrola or Naturgy, among other possible entities in the electricity sector. They also use the strategy of telling you that they are a consultancy that will help you change your electricity rate for a cheaper one so that you can save. If you click, they will ask you for the personal information they need and that they do not yet have and even They will end up asking you for your banking information with the IBAN number.

All this is worrying and it is essential that you hang up as soon as possible. In other cases they will offer you a discount with very specific conditions, such as a limited period of time in which you have to accept the offer. They may tell you that they will call you tomorrow to give you an answer or they may remind you that time is short and that you have to decide quickly. With that feeling they create urgency in you so that you stop thinking and fall into the trap.

What most users agree on is one thing: the people who are trying to scam you speak so well and sound so convincing that there is a huge risk of falling into the trap. Therefore, be very careful and, if the phone with the number 621627492 rings, do not pick up. Let it ring and then put it on the blocked number list.