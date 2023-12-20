Eurozone countries have the option of issuing commemorative coins twice a year. These are very special coins whose function is to commemorate or celebrate some notable event. And this next year we will have the opportunity to see one of them in first person. We tell you.

Each country that belongs to the euro zone has the possibility of including two commemorative coins per year. These coins work for practical purposes exactly the same as the rest, but on some occasions they can raise doubts among citizens, especially if we have not seen them before. Even more so as awareness of the increase in scams, both physical and through the digital universe, has continued to grow in recent years, awakening our attention.

However, in this case we should not worry. This new currency will come into force from next 2024 and will be dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the National Police, whose foundation dates back to 1824. We will tell you how we can identify it and what the differentiating details will be that it will have with respect to the rest of the coins with the ones we are used to interacting with.

Legal tender coins

The design of the coin will be very similar to the rest of the coins that we currently know. On the front of it will appear the emblem of the Police with the following legend “National Police 1824 – 2004”. The name of Spain will appear at the bottom.

In addition, this event has also been reflected in a medal that can be purchased on the website of the National Mint and Stamp Factory. In this case, unlike the rest of the coins that we have in our daily lives, it is a medal that on the front has a couple of national police officers and a police vehicle with the license plate: “CNP 2024”. On the back, we will also find some details that will catch our attention, such as the number 200 with the seal of the National Police, the date on which the force was founded and the phrase: “committed to you.”

All this information is collected in the BOE, in its number 266 corresponding to November 7, 2023. In this case, it will only be available during the first quarter of 2024.

How to get this coin

Although in this specific case the formula in which the distribution of the currency will be carried out has not been specified, on other occasions when similar actions have been carried out, interested citizens have had to make an appointment at the Bank of Spain to be able to access them. Normally, the entity sells rolls of 25 coins. So, in this case, you would have to pay 50 euros. In the event that we do not want to obtain it this way, we will have to trust that some of them will fall into our hands as a greater number of them are put into circulation.

Despite the doubts that may arise in this regard, commemorative coins can be used like any other legal currency in all Eurozone countries. So, if we come across any of them, we can have absolute peace of mind that we will be able to use them for our daily purchases.