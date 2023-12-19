The hacking of Insomniac Games not only affected the members of the studio and their future projects, since the stolen information also contained important documents from PlayStation y Sony. One in particular draws attention, as companies talk about the threat they present Microsoft y Xbox to its business, especially after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Sony and PlayStation believe they are behind Microsoft and Xbox

Among the leaked documents there is a slide where Sony and PlayStation make a list of the most important points related to the purchase of Activision Blizzard. There they list their concerns about Microsoft's million-dollar deal and everything it represents for Xbox.

Japanese companies once again demonstrate their fears about what will happen to Call of Duty after 2027, once the agreement they signed with Microsoft concludes. Sony reaffirms that the loss of the saga It will be a problem and a very hard blow, especially for PlayStation Plus.

Sony is also concerned about all the franchises that Xbox added to its catalog, considering that will take a big leap and that, with it, could surpass the most important pillars of your current strategy. In addition, he fears that Microsoft will sweep the world in terms of services and growth in areas such as mobile devices and PCs.

Another point that draws attention is that Sony claims that it is behind its competition and that its pillars “are outdated.” In addition, complains about push to subscription model since, from their perspective, an unsustainable model will be created where subscriptions will not be enough to cover the million-dollar investment needed to develop games.

In short, Sony and PlayStation believe that Microsoft and Xbox are ahead of them in several sectors. So Japanese companies are worried about what will happen to their business in a few years. Not in vain did Jim Ryan do everything possible to stop the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and insisted so much on the subject of Call of Duty.

