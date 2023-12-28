Mortadelolandia, the first theme park dedicated to Francisco Ibáñez's characters such as Mortadelo and Filemón or Rompetechos, will soon open in Spain.

Mortadelo and Filemonthe immortal comic characters created by Francisco Ibanezthey have had animated series, movies and even video games, but they will soon take a completely new step: theme parks.

Inspired by the success of Parc Astérix in France, Penguin Comics, publisher of Mortadelo comics, has teamed up with Together Parksthe leading Spanish theme park company, to build an amusement park dedicated to Ibáñez's characters: Mortadelolandia.

The park will have all kinds of attractions based on the characters created by maestro Francisco Ibáñez and that have made countless generations laugh.

Mortadelolandia, a park based on the comic by Ibáñez

Mortadelo Park will have all kinds of attractions for all audiences. Some of the attractions already confirmed are the following (any resemblance to Disney attractions will be purely coincidental):

13, Rue del Terror: The icon of the park will be 13 Rúe del Percebe, a 40-meter-high apartment block. Visitors will ride an elevator that will plunge into the void, while they see vignettes of all the neighbors from the mythical cartoon

The Mirror Maze of Rompetechos: Visitors enter a labyrinth full of mirrors that distort your vision and make you see the world like the endearing Rompetechos. The attraction closes every hour to sweep up any teeth lost along the way.

roller coaster: For adrenaline lovers, there will be the highest, fastest and most dangerous roller coaster in Spain, designed and supervised daily by the most renowned builders in the country, Pepe Gotera and Otilio.

The inventions of Professor Bacterio: An interactive “dark ride” where visitors will enter Professor Bacterio's laboratory and see his most famous inventions, such as the change machine, the chameleon mimic or atomic sulfate.

The park has not yet found a location, but it is considered to be nearby Samarruga de la Puntaa town that already hosts the famous Port Chifladura.

What we do know is that the park will have its own accommodation, with a recreation of the Pension “El Calvario”as well as a regular plane transportation service from the nearest provincial capital.

As lifelong fans of Mortadelo y Filemón, we are looking forward to learning more about the construction of Mortadelolandia. What other attractions based on the characters of Ibanez Would you like to see them?

As you can see, there is nothing suspicious about this project. The only bad thing is that, sadly, Francisco Ibanez You will not see this Mortadelo theme park built. Rest in peace, Mr. Super.