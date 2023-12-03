If you are one of the players who is looking for a new title to play, we have good news for you, since this week Drowned Lake was announced, an adventure and horror game that will make you think twice before starting to fish.

The lake has several surprises in store for you

Those responsible for this project are the Critical Reflex and Monumental Collab teams, who want to offer a unique experience that will feature a lake that keeps many secrets.

It is due to the announcement of the game that its developers shared an interesting trailer that shows a little of everything it will offer, so we invite you to watch it below and get a taste of what awaits you.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, Drowned Lake will take you to discover the secrets hidden under a dark lake in a fishing adventure, in which you must investigate the black waters to find the truth about the mysteries that flood the area.

It is worth mentioning that the title will let you fish, explore, solve puzzles and more beneath the surface of Drowned Lake, but you better be careful, as making too much noise will become a serious mistake that will make you face the horrors of darkness .

Finally, it is important to say that you will find a non-linear story that will be told from 3 perspectives, all of them taking the role of a firefighter, a journalist or an elderly fisherman.

Drowned Lake will arrive exclusively on PC, through Steam, on a date yet to be confirmed.

What do you think of this proposal? Tell us in the comments.

