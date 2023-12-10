If you are one of the players who is looking for a new title, we have good news for you, since a new open world game has just been announced that looks quite promising. We are referring to Voyagers of Nera, which will arrive next year on PC, through Steam.

The title does not yet have a release date

Those responsible for this proposal are the members of Treehouse Games, who want to offer a cooperative experience that will combine survival and creation with an interesting graphic style.

It is due to the announcement of the game this week that its developers shared a trailer that shows a little of everything it will offer, so we invite you to watch it below.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, Voyagers of Nera is a cooperative game for up to 16 players set in an ocean world full of magical creatures and mysteries, so the mission will be to take care of the spirit of your island, build a village with your friends and navigate through the water in constant change.

It is worth mentioning that the game will allow you to become Runeborn, a powerful administrator who must restore balance in the chaotic and unstable oceans of Nera, all while traveling to distant lands, facing gigantic leviathans and exploring ruins to discover their secrets.

Voyagers of Nera will arrive in early access for PC, through Steam, on a date yet to be confirmed in 2024. We will continue to inform you of any news in this regard.

What do you think of this proposal? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

