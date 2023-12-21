You have been warned: with these offenses you risk the highest fines in 2024.

The new year is almost upon us and that means: new penalty rates! All traffic fines will become at least 10% more expensive in 2024. So as a good intention, you should make fewer fines. To find out what you really shouldn't do, we have looked at what exactly the most expensive traffic fines are in 2024.

1. Speeding: up to €495

Yes, the highest regular traffic fine is still for speeding. If you drive 39 km/h too fast on the highway or drive 29 km/h too fast on a 30 km/h road or residential area, you risk a fine of €495. Of course you can get even higher fines, but that is up to the judge.

2. Parking in a reserved disabled parking space: €490

You will be charged very heavily for parking in a disabled parking space, even though it is less dangerous than speeding through a residential area. Parking in a reserved disabled parking space is especially expensive. Parking in a normal disabled parking space is also not cheap, because it will soon be added to this list.

3. Insufficient visibility through windshield: €490

Not scratching properly can also cost you dearly. And not just if you get into a collision as a result. If you do not have sufficient visibility through your windshield and front side windows, you can get a hefty fine of €490.

4. Cargo not properly secured: €490

Properly securing your load is always a good idea, especially since this also carries a high fine. If there is a risk that you will lose things along the way, the police can hand out a print for €490.

5. Holding the phone: €420

Well, we can't say we've never done it: hold your phone while driving. Of course, it is completely correct that there is a hefty fine for this. Someone will probably hit you on the back of your head while they were talking on their phone.

6. Parking in a disabled parking space: €370

Yes, there it is: parking in a regular disabled parking space. This is €120 cheaper than parking in a reserved disabled parking space, but it is still expensive parking.

7. Anything and everything: €300

Then we have now arrived at €300, a rate that applies to a lot of offenses. You may deduct 300 bucks for the following violations:

Driving through a red light Overtaking on the right Driving unnecessarily on the left Not giving priority Overtaking with a solid line Standing still on the hard shoulder Using an expulsion surface Making unnecessary noise Not giving way to other traffic during special maneuvers

And that's it, the most expensive fines in 2024. So you can enter the new year forewarned.

This article These will be the most expensive traffic fines in 2024 first appeared on Ruetir.