In the past, when we had doubts about a particular fact, we used to go to the paper newspapers, ask our relatives or directly go to the library, but today, with the Internet, a simple search on Google or directly on Wikipedia is more than enough.

The Wikipedia is a source of knowledge, and according to data from the Wikimedia foundation, the nonprofit organization that hosts Wikipedia, the English version of this online encyclopedia received more than 84 billion visits in 2023.

Specifically, the Wikimedia foundation has listed the 25 most visited articles from Wikipedia in in its English version, which is usually the most complete and has the most elaborate articles.

As it could not be otherwise, the advent of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has revolutionized the technological and social world of the world in recent months.

However, the English page of ChatGPT On Wikipedia, it has received more than 49 million visits in 2023.

Among the most visited English Wikipedia pages is ChatGPT in first place, and in second place are the deaths that occurred throughout the year, which include direct access to those famous personalities who have died.

In third place, the Cricket World Cup 2023 held in India with 38 million page views and in fourth place the Indian Premier League with more than 32 million page views.

Curiously, the Cricket World Cup took place in India, which explains the enormous number of page views of these last two articles, due to the huge number of readers who come from the Asian country.

Cinema, series and lots of sports

Cinema is also represented, given that we have Oppenheimer in fifth place with more than 28 million pages or Barbie’s more than 18 million page views in thirteenth place.

We also have the representation of The Last of Us, the HBO television series, with 19 million page views, but also personalities from the world of music such as Taylor Swift, sports such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi or it has also been highly visited the entry of Matthew Perry, the Friends actor who recently left us.

This is the complete list of the 25 most visited English Wikipedia entries during 2023.

ChatGPT: 49,490,406 Deaths in 2023: 42,666,860 2023 Cricket World Cup: 38,171,653 Indian Premier League: 32,012,810 Oppenheimer (film): 28,348,248 Cricket World Cup: 25,961,417 J. Robert Oppenheimer: 25,672,469 Jawan (film): 21,791,126 2023 Indian Premier League: 20,694,974 Pathaan (film): 19,932,509 The Last of Us (TV series): 19,791,789 Taylor Swift: 19,418,385 Barbie (film): 18,051,077 Cristiano Ronaldo: 17,492,537 Lionel Messi: 16,623,630 Premier League: 16,604,669 Matthew Perry: 16,454,666 United States: 16,240,461 Elon Musk: 14,370,395 Avatar: The Way of Water: 14,303,116 India: 13,850,178 Lisa Marie Presley: 13,764,007 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: 13,392,917 Russian invasion of Ukraine: 12,798,866 Andrew Tate: 12,728,616

You could say that the most visited pages on Wikipedia could perfectly act as an annual summary of the most important events that have happened.