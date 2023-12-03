On the dates we are on everything that has to do with Christmas It greatly attracts the little ones in the house. They are looking forward to decorating the tree, spending more time with their grandparents, seeing the decorations and lighting the streets, singing Christmas carols and, of course, the gifts that Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men leave them. But they can also do other types of Christmas tasks that will entertain them and get them even more involved in Christmas, such as coloring a few pictures. That is where the Internet comes in to help us, since there are several websites that allow us to download and print drawings related to these holidays that will delight children. We show you some of them below.

Colorear.net

Colorear.net is a website specialized in coloring drawings of many types and you will not only find Christmas drawings to paint. We have drawings for Halloween, Pokémon, the movies Coco, Ferdinand or Cars, series like Ladybug and, of course, Christmas.

In the Christmas drawings we will have many reindeer, Santa Claus himself, snowmen, Christmas trees, sledding, children in the snow or opening gifts, decorations and even cookies. As you can see, there is a lot of variety, so we can choose the most appropriate one at any given time.

Primary World

This is a very complete website dedicated to the little ones at home. We have games, stories, fables, riddles, readings, songs, jokes, cards, poems, sayings, tongue twisters and, of course, drawings to color.

In Primary World, within the drawings section, we can choose those that refer to Christmas, where we can draw snowmen, the Three Wise Men, Santa Claus, various trees, reindeer, gifts, congratulations, bells and a good number of perfect drawings for these dates. We just have to download the image by clicking on it and then print it on a piece of paper, it’s that simple.

Super Coloring

Super Coloring is a website where we have many possibilities. In addition to drawings to color, we have a tutorial to learn how to draw, something that can be very helpful to explain to the child how to do it so that it looks better than ever. The section that concerns us today, the coloring section, is full of Christmas drawings of Santa Claus, the tree, reindeer, angels or decorations, among many other things.

On the other hand, we have a section of crafts to be able to make masks, labels, stickers, paper dolls and even something other Origami, oriental origami. As the last section there is also one called puzzle gameswhich is nothing more than games for children to think.